TCA: 'Watch What Happens Live' Branching Out from 'Housewives' Franchise

Pasadena, Calif. — Expanding Bravo’s late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live will help the show branch out its guest roster beyond the Real Housewives franchise it regularly followed on Thursday nights, executive producer Michael Davies at the TCA press tour Saturday.

“Being on five nights a week gives us an ability to turn the focus more on pop culture, not just on Housewives,” he said.

“We want to keep what’s working about the show in tact,” said host Andy Cohen, noting that the show will not move to a bigger studio, opting to keep its 18-seat “Clubhouse” modeled after the den in Cohen’s apartment.

“What’s really expanding is the kind of guests we’re having,” he said.

The first week will include appearances by Anderson Cooper, Jimmy Fallon, Rosie O’Donnell, Robin Thicke, Tori Spelling, Rosie Perez and a pajama party with Ralph Fiennes and Holly Hunter.

As for who is on his guest wish list, Cohen named Michelle Obama, Madonna, Diana Ross and sad he especially loves having “funny ladies” on the show.

One funny lady, comedienne Sandra Bernhard, will join the show as a contributor, delivering a weekly rant on recent events in pop culture, and Cohen says the show is looking to add more correspondents.

Watch What Happens Live kicks off its five-night strip starting Sunday, Jan. 8 at 11 p.m.