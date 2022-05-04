Cox Agrees To Launch Three Byron Allen Networks on Contour TV
Subscribers getting JusticeCentral.TV, Recipe, Comedy.TV
Cox Communications reach a deal to launch networks from Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group on its Cox Contour digital TV service.
Allen’s Justice Central.TV and Recipe.TV are currently available to Contour subscribers. Comedy.TV is scheduled to join the lineup on August 1.
“Partnering with Cox Communications is another major step in the continued expansion of our Allen Media Group television networks Recipe.TV, JusticeCentral.TV, and Comedy.TV,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “We greatly appreciate the entire Cox Communications team for recognizing the value of these entertaining, informative, and engaging television networks, and we look forward to a long relationship with Cox Communications for years to come.”
The three Allen networks are also carried by Comcast, YouTube TV, Verizon, AT&T Uverse, WOW and participating member of the NCTC.
Cox already carries The Weather Channel, which was acquired by Allen in 2018.
“We are delighted to add these AMG networks to our Contour TV lineup. Our priority is to add new, fresh content to keep our customers engaged and entertained,” said Suzanne Fenwick, senior VP, content acquisition for Cox Communications.
Contour TV is available in key markets including New Orleans, San Diego, Phoenix and Las Vegas.■
