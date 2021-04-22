Court TV Sees Record Audience for Derek Chauvin Verdict

Court TV said that it had the most viewers since its relaunch when it aired the verdict being announced at the trial of former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin.

According to Nielsen, 402,000 people tuned in between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd.

Also Read: CNN Tops Cable, Broadcast Networks for Derek Chauvin Verdict Coverage

April 20 was the most watched day since Court TV was rebooted by E.W. Scripps Co. in May 2019. Ratings for coverage of the trial were up 300% over the norms for that time period.

Streaming viewing was 20 times higher for the trial and 40 times hire for the verdict.

Court TV worked with Hennepin County court officials in Minnesota for months to ensure that cameras would be allowed in the courtroom and that all viewers would have full access to the proceedings.

Three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder and will be tried later this year. Court TV will air the trial.