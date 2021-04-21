CNN Tops Cable, Broadcast Networks for Derek Chauvin Verdict Coverage

CNN drew the most viewers among the major broadcast and cable news networks for its coverage of Tuesday’s verdict announcement in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

CNN drew 4.02 million viewers from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. -- the verdict was read around 5 p.m. -- topping ABC’s 4 million viewers and Fox News’ 3.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen Fast National Time Period data for April 20 (the data excludes broadcast network NBC).

Chauvin was found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in the death of Floyd on May 25, 2020. The killing fueled protests around the world and invoked a national discussion around systemic racism and police violence.

Overall, more than 18.3 million viewers tuned into coverage of the verdict across CNN, Fox News, ABC, MSNBC, CBS and HLN, reported Nielsen.

In Tuesday primetime, Fox News topped competing cable news networks CNN and MSNBC, averaging 2.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen.