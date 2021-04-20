Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict: Networks Break Into Regularly Scheduled Programming

Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday of murdering George Floyd on three separate counts (second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter).

The major broadcast networks all broke into regularly scheduled programming to cover Judge Peter Cahill's reading of the verdict, which started at 5:05 p.m. ET.

In Los Angeles, KABC, KCBS, KNBC and Fox affiliate KTTV all went live to the Hennepin County courtroom and continued to cover the reaction to the verdict, including statements from the prosecutor on the case and George Floyd's family. Regularly scheduled programming on those nets typically include a mix of daytime talk, court and game shows.

Floyd died May 25, 2020 after Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes. The incident was recorded by Darnella Frazier, who continued to film despite threats from the officers present.

Cable news networks also covered the historic verdict, which marked the first time in Minnesota a white police officer was convicted of killing a Black man.