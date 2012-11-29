Couric Sends Zucker to CNN With Fond Parting Words

Katie Couric, host of Disney-ABC's Katie, said she wishes her executive producer Jeff Zucker well as

he prepares to take over as head of CNN Worldwide, whichwas officially announced on Thursday morning.

"I'm very excited that Jeff has such a wonderful

opportunity at CNN and equally excited for CNN," said Couric in a

statement. "I'm also grateful that Jeff has been so instrumental in

getting our show off to such a strong start and look forward to working with

the fantastic staff we've assembled and building on the strong foundation we've

created."

Disney-ABC plans to name someone to fill Zucker's position

in the coming weeks, according to a spokesperson.

"We wish Jeff the very best as he embarks on his new

venture," said Janice Marinelli, president of Disney-ABC Domestic

Television, which distributes the show. "He brought his wealth of

experience, knowledge and vision to the creation and development of Katie. We

are so proud of Katie, which is the No.

1 new syndicated show of the year. We thank Jeff for his leadership and

contributions and wish him great success in his new role of President of CNN

Worldwide."

In the meantime, co-executive producers Michael Bass and

Kathy Samuels and director Joseph Terry remain with the show, which stars

former CBS Evening News and Today anchor Katie Couric. Zucker begins

his new job in January, when CNN's current head, Jim Walton, will depart aspreviously announced.

Zucker has been rumored to be heading to CNN since last

summer, even before Katie premiered

in broadcast syndication.