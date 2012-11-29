Couric Sends Zucker to CNN With Fond Parting Words
Katie Couric, host of Disney-ABC's Katie, said she wishes her executive producer Jeff Zucker well as
he prepares to take over as head of CNN Worldwide, whichwas officially announced on Thursday morning.
"I'm very excited that Jeff has such a wonderful
opportunity at CNN and equally excited for CNN," said Couric in a
statement. "I'm also grateful that Jeff has been so instrumental in
getting our show off to such a strong start and look forward to working with
the fantastic staff we've assembled and building on the strong foundation we've
created."
Disney-ABC plans to name someone to fill Zucker's position
in the coming weeks, according to a spokesperson.
"We wish Jeff the very best as he embarks on his new
venture," said Janice Marinelli, president of Disney-ABC Domestic
Television, which distributes the show. "He brought his wealth of
experience, knowledge and vision to the creation and development of Katie. We
are so proud of Katie, which is the No.
1 new syndicated show of the year. We thank Jeff for his leadership and
contributions and wish him great success in his new role of President of CNN
Worldwide."
In the meantime, co-executive producers Michael Bass and
Kathy Samuels and director Joseph Terry remain with the show, which stars
former CBS Evening News and Today anchor Katie Couric. Zucker begins
his new job in January, when CNN's current head, Jim Walton, will depart aspreviously announced.
Zucker has been rumored to be heading to CNN since last
summer, even before Katie premiered
in broadcast syndication.
