Corey McPherrin, WFLD Chicago Anchor, Retires

Corey McPherrin, anchor at WFLD Chicago, is retiring August 18. He has spent 28 years at Fox 32, where he anchors the 5 and 9 p.m. news.

McPherrin, who is 68, grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and graduated from Butler University. He started his TV career in Davenport, Iowa in 1977.

McPherrin did both sports and weather early in his career. He moved on to jobs at stations in New Orleans, Atlanta and New York, and was sports anchor at WABC New York from 1984 to 1991. He also contributed to ABC Sports during that time.

McPherrin did sports at WBBM Chicago starting in 1991, and shifted to WFLD in 1995 as the sports director before moving to news. During his time in sports, he was sports anchor on Fox Chicago News at Nine and co-hosted Bears pre-game show Fox Kickoff Sunday and Sunday program The Final Word.

“Everyone in this town knows Corey,” Matthew Piacente, WFLD VP and news director, told Broadcasting+Cable. “He has had such a dynamic background and such a great career. He’s a leader in our newsroom and we’re going to miss him.”

Fox owns WFLD and WPWR in Chicago.