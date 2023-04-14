‘Cops’ to Air in Fox Business Network Prime

Fox Business Network premieres its “FBN Prime” slate Monday, April 24. Cops joins the lineup, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

“We are thrilled to debut the fourth season of ‘FBN Prime,’” said Lauren Petterson, Fox Business president. “The lineup once again features touching and inspiring stories that showcase the individuals that make this country so special.”

Starting that Monday, Stuart Varney’s American Built begins season four at 9 p.m., with another episode at 9:30 p.m. The Pebble Beach golf course, the Stinger Missile and Mars Rover will be among those getting their close-up this season.

On Tuesdays, Danielle Trotta hosts My Dream Car in the 9 p.m. slot. Season two sees the show detail the history of American automobiles and the journey of families finding, buying and resurrecting the car their parents once owned.

Wednesdays have Mansion Global at 9 and 9:30. Katrina Campins looks at the most lavish real estate listings.

Thursdays feature Cops, which streamer Fox Nation began airing in fall 2021. The show premiered on Fox in 1989 and shows real-life police officers doing their jobs, including marking arrests.

Spike TV picked up Cops in 2013 after its long run on Fox. Spike became Paramount Network and Cops continued airing on the channel, until Paramount cancelled the show in 2020, amidst the protests following George Floyd’s death at the hands of law enforcement.

“The program shines a light on the many women and men in law enforcement and conveys the unpredictable situations and interesting people they face daily to keep Americans safe,” said Fox Business.