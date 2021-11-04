Consumers Looking Forward To Streaming Video in Cars, Vericast Survey Finds

With the vast majority of consumers enjoying streaming video at home on their television sets, the next venue to Netflix and chill may be in not-your-father’s Buick.

A survey by Vericast found that 50% of respondents would like to stream during long-distance trips, if a device and connectivity were available. Already, 26% said they’ve streamed TV during a flight and 36% on road trips.

Streaming would also be particularly desirable in self-driving vehicles. In the survey 41% said they would watch streaming television via a screen on the car’s center console, 24% wanted to watch on a head-up display projected on the windshield and 24% said they’d watch on a screen elsewhere in the whip. Only 37% said they would not consider streaming TV inside a self-driving vehicle.

Vericast found that 75% of consumers currently stream content at home via their television, while 41% stream via a smartphone. That’s a shift from a study Vericast conducted in February that shows 70% of consumers streaming TV, with 68% saying they were willing to share data with brands to improve their TV ad experience.

When traveling to a new destination, 78% of consumers want to receive restaurant recommendations and 70% want hotel recommendations via ads. This presents a big opportunity for brands to connect with consumers on-the-go through channels such as CTV, email and online advertising, Vericast said.

Consumers who commute to work are most interested in seeing personalized ads.

“Technology advancements like 5G and broader accessibility in transportation like self-driving cars will continue to increase availability of streaming TV options among consumers,” said Michelle Engle, chief product officer at Vericast. “While CTV has been an important marketing channel in recent years, it’s becoming even more critical to omnichannel strategies. With consumers looking to stream more outside of their homes – and new types of connectivity coming into play – brands should evaluate how they’re incorporating CTV into their marketing mix to drive further engagement.”