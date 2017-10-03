Consolidated Communications Pitches HBO Now to Broadband Subs

Consolidated Communications has inked a deal with HBO that enables the operator to offer HBO Now, the premium programmer’s standalone OTT subscription service, to broadband customers.



The option, which gives Consolidated customers the ability to get HBO without a traditional pay TV subscription, come with a 30-day free trial offer and fetches $14.99 per month thereafter.



Those customers can sign up and view HBO Now on devices that include iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, Apple TV boxes and Google Chromecast streaming adapters as well as TVs with Chromecast built-in.



Consolidated has set up a web page that features the HBO Now option alongside another in which its pay TV subs can get HBO and HBO Go, the programmer’s authenticated TV Everywhere offering, for $15.99 per month.



“We’re very excited to build upon our partnerships with Consolidated Communications and bring the best HBO entertainment to their broadband customers,” Cheryl Tuverson, HBO’s director, domestic network distribution, said in a statement. “This deal represents the commitment our companies share to evolve with our audiences, bringing them the very best programming in all the ways they want to access it.”



