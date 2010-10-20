Connection III Launches 'Live Life & Win!'

Connection III Entertainment Corp. announced the launch of a new weekly half-hour educational/informational series Live Life & Win! Wednesday.

The producer-distributor has sold the series to the CW Plus for the 2011-12 season, marking the first station group deal for the new program. Connection III will produce 22 episodes of the show for its premiere season.

The series, described by Connection III as "FCC-friendly," seeks to educate young viewers with teen success stories and segments focusing on school, sports, arts, and health, and promote themes such as social responsibility and volunteerism.

"We're looking forward to adding the unique E/I program Live Life & Win! to our line-up of CW affiliates next fall," said Russell Myerson, EVP & GM for CW Plus. "It's refreshing to acquire a series that hits the mark and truly qualifies as fresh, original FCC-Friendly programming."