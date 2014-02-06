Connection III Gets Renewals for 'Made in Hollywood' Franchise

Connection III Entertainment Corp. has secured renewals for Made in Hollywood and Made in Hollywood: Teen Edition, clearing the series in more than 90% of U.S. households, the distribution company announced on Thursday.

The 10th season of Made in Hollywood, a news magazine that looks at how and why movies are made, and the ninth season of the spin-off Made in Hollywood: Teen Edition were picked up by CBS Television Stations, Fox Television Stations, Sinclair, LIN, Hearst and Gannett.

"As we reach a milestone 10th season for Made in Hollywood, and the 9th season for Made in Hollywood: Teen Edition, we're very thankful for the support the franchise has received, and delighted to continue our on-going relationships," said Bill Trotter, Connection III's head of domestic distribution.

Connection III president and CEO Cleveland O'Neal III added, "Made in Hollywood is currently enjoying its highest ratings ever this season, and we're confident that viewers will fully embrace the next new season as much if not more."

The company is also in talks to renew the fourth season of Live Life and Win!

O'Neal is the creator and executive producer of the Made in Hollywood franchise and Live Life and Win!