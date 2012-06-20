Connection III Entertainment Corp. Sells 'Live Life and Win!' to Station Groups

Connection III Entertainment Corp. has sold the second

season of its educational series Live

Life and Win! to the Fox, CW Plus, Newport and Sinclair station groups for

the 2012-13 season.

The half-hour series is cleared in 90% of the U.S., including Fox stations in 16 top markets including New York (WNYW/WWOR); Los Angeles

(KTTV/KCOP); Chicago (WFLD/WPWR); Philadelphia (WTXF); Dallas (KDFW/KDFI);

Boston (WFXT); Atlanta (WAGA); Washington, D.C. (WTTG/WDCA); Houston

(KRIV/KTXH); Detroit (WJBK); Phoenix (KSAZ/KUTP); Tampa (WTVT); Minneapolis

(KMSP/WFTC); Orlando (WOFL/WRBW); Baltimore (WUTB); and Austin (KVUE).

"We're thrilled about the continuing support for Live Life and Win! from our TV

station group partners in the U.S. and excited to deliver a second season of

educational/informational, motivating and entertaining shows that inspire young

viewers to Live Life and Win!," said

Cleveland O'Neal III, president and CEO of Connection III,

and creator and executive producer of the series.

Live Life and Win!

airs weekly to inspire young viewers by focusing on teen success stories, as

well as segments on the arts, school, sports, exercise, nutrition and health.