Connection III Entertainment Corp. Sells 'Live Life and Win!' to Station Groups
Connection III Entertainment Corp. has sold the second
season of its educational series Live
Life and Win! to the Fox, CW Plus, Newport and Sinclair station groups for
the 2012-13 season.
The half-hour series is cleared in 90% of the U.S., including Fox stations in 16 top markets including New York (WNYW/WWOR); Los Angeles
(KTTV/KCOP); Chicago (WFLD/WPWR); Philadelphia (WTXF); Dallas (KDFW/KDFI);
Boston (WFXT); Atlanta (WAGA); Washington, D.C. (WTTG/WDCA); Houston
(KRIV/KTXH); Detroit (WJBK); Phoenix (KSAZ/KUTP); Tampa (WTVT); Minneapolis
(KMSP/WFTC); Orlando (WOFL/WRBW); Baltimore (WUTB); and Austin (KVUE).
"We're thrilled about the continuing support for Live Life and Win! from our TV
station group partners in the U.S. and excited to deliver a second season of
educational/informational, motivating and entertaining shows that inspire young
viewers to Live Life and Win!," said
Cleveland O'Neal III, president and CEO of Connection III,
and creator and executive producer of the series.
Live Life and Win!
airs weekly to inspire young viewers by focusing on teen success stories, as
well as segments on the arts, school, sports, exercise, nutrition and health.
