Confirmed: CTD's 'The Insider' to Be Renamed as 'omg! Insider'
CBS Television Distribution and Yahoo confirmed on Tuesday
that CTD's syndicated news magazine The Insiderwill be renamed omg! Insider beginning in January.
Kevin Frazier and Brooke Anderson will continue as hosts.
The new format will also leverage Yahoo talent such as Kristen Aldridge and
Michael Yo. Yahoo's omg! entertainment news site will be the
exclusive home to video from the TV show.
On air, omg! Insider will offer a mix of informal
in-studio conversations with celebrities and discussions of the day's important
topics and trends. Online, Yahoo's omg! will provide around-the-clock
coverage, including video clips, photos, celebrity interviews, stories and
interactive social features.
"We're excited to give our affiliate stations the
opportunity to be associated with one of the largest entertainment news sites
in the business," said Joe DiSalvo, president of sales for CTD.
"We're adding value to The Insider by tapping into an online
audience in the millions and taking advantage of Yahoo's omg!brand
and its loyal following. Our stations will also get an unparalleled promotional
opportunity online. This is the perfect example of what the convergence of
broadcast and digital is all about."
"We're thrilled to bring together two of today's most
popular entertainment news brands to create an 'always-on' content experience
across TV, the Web and beyond," added Marissa Mayer, CEO of Yahoo.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.