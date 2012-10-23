Confirmed: CTD's 'The Insider' to Be Renamed as 'omg! Insider'

CBS Television Distribution and Yahoo confirmed on Tuesday

that CTD's syndicated news magazine The Insiderwill be renamed omg! Insider beginning in January.





Kevin Frazier and Brooke Anderson will continue as hosts.

The new format will also leverage Yahoo talent such as Kristen Aldridge and

Michael Yo. Yahoo's omg! entertainment news site will be the

exclusive home to video from the TV show.





On air, omg! Insider will offer a mix of informal

in-studio conversations with celebrities and discussions of the day's important

topics and trends. Online, Yahoo's omg! will provide around-the-clock

coverage, including video clips, photos, celebrity interviews, stories and

interactive social features.





"We're excited to give our affiliate stations the

opportunity to be associated with one of the largest entertainment news sites

in the business," said Joe DiSalvo, president of sales for CTD.

"We're adding value to The Insider by tapping into an online

audience in the millions and taking advantage of Yahoo's omg!brand

and its loyal following. Our stations will also get an unparalleled promotional

opportunity online. This is the perfect example of what the convergence of

broadcast and digital is all about."





"We're thrilled to bring together two of today's most

popular entertainment news brands to create an 'always-on' content experience

across TV, the Web and beyond," added Marissa Mayer, CEO of Yahoo.



