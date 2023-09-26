Comscore’s Proximic Launches AI-Powered Contextual Audiences For Programmatic

Comscore’s Proximic, which provides targeting capabilities for programmatic campaigns, said it has launched new contextual products designed to be used across platforms at scale.

The new capabilities enable targeting by demographic or specific show viewing, and can be accessed by major buy-side and sell-side platforms.

Rachel Gantz, Managing Director of Proximic by Comscore told Broadcasting+Cable that new capabilities are delivering Comscore’s predictive audiences.

“They leverage contextual technology, but they do so in a smarter way to really get at the needs and desires of audience targeting without levering IDs,” Gantz said. “These can be applied to any and all programmatic inventory, web, mobile, CTV, even audio.”

Some targeting systems suffer from signal loss, making it hard to scale up audiences.

Being a division within Comscore, enables Proximic to leverage Comscore’s data assets, including its opt-in digital panels.

“We have the benefit of seeing full content consumption by those individuals. so we get to leverage Comscore data assets,” including its opt-in digital panels. “We have the benefit of seeing full content consumption by those individuals and using Comscore’s AI contextual engine. This is the powerhouse behind the Proximic solutions.”

One of the new products lets advertisers recreate and more sharply target demographic audiences without specific viewers ID information.

“Advertisers still heavily rely on demographic data so it’s important to make sure we’re provisioning it where they want it and how they want it.” Gantz said.

One advertiser secured a 96% lift in incrementality when using ID-less Predictive Audience segments compared to the same ID-based segment, indicating the strength in audiences that do not rely on cookies, Comscore said.

Another enables advertisers to reach the audiences of specific shows on streaming. Most streaming services are not able to sell inventory on specific individual shows directly. The Proximic data enables them to zero in on the viewers of specific shows programmatically.

The company also launched the Proximic Activation Platform, which is designed to give marketers and media companies extra control over their ad campaign targeting and enable them to create customized audience segments.

"By using Proximic's ID-free demographic and behavioral targeting solutions, we have strategically evolved our approach to inventory monetization to ensure optimal targeting accuracy and precision while reaching maximum audiences, regardless of the presence of IDs. This is especially crucial in the face of increasing signal loss and privacy constraints", said Gina Perino, VP of Ad Operations & Strategy, Blavity, Inc. "This proactive approach helps us reduce dependence on third-party segments that may become obsolete when third-party cookies in Chrome are eliminated in 2024."

More and more data providers are looking to provide contextual and other data to programmatic buyers and sellers and the competition is piling up.

“I think People are looking for the providers that can provide both scale and precision,” Gantz said. “We think that because we have the benefit of being able to rely on Comscore’s currency-grade data assets, it results in having these segments that are more performative and that has allowed us to make inroads into what otherwise is a fairly fragmented and competitive market.”

Comscore also offers very competitive pricing compared to what advertisers typically pay with programmatic platforms, she said.