Comscore Reports Wider Loss in Second Quarter

Comscore reported a larger loss in the second quarter as revenue at the struggling measurement company declined.

The company’s net loss was $279.5 million, or $4.61 per share, compared to $56 million, or $1.02 per share, a year ago. The loss included non-cash impairment charges of $241.6 million.

Revenue fell 4.4% to $96.9 million.

Related: Block Stations Sign Ratings Agreement With Comscore

Ratings and Planning revenue decreased slightly to $68.9 million. The company said there was a decline in syndicated digital products, while revenue from TV and cross-platform product increased.

Analytics and Optimization revenue fell to $17.3 million from $20.5 million a year ago. Lower digital custom marketing solution sales was the reason for the decline.

During the quarter the company recorded a $5 million liability related to the previously disclosed SEC investigation.

Accounting issues cropped up in Comscore’s financial reports in 2016, leading to a lengthy, costly and distracting re-audit. In the years following, the company went through management turnover and its stock was temporarily delisted.