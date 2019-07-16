Block Stations Sign Ratings Agreement With Comscore

Comscore said it signed a new long-term agreement with Block Communications for its stations to get local television ratings from Comscore.

Stations in two of Block’s three markets--Decatur, Ill., and LIma, Ohio, will be using Comscore data exclusively, the companies said.

Comscore and Nielsen have been battling over providing stations with local ratings.

The Block stations will also have Comscore’s advanced automotive audience data.

“We have been closely watching the growth and evolution of Comscore’s local television measurement for some time,"said Barry Fulmer, VP at WDRB Media. "They have delivered on their commitment to fundamentally improve the quality and scope of local television audience measurement, and the marketplace has spoken: Comscore’s measurement via massive, passive viewing databases is today the more stable and representative TV measurement source. Now is the time for Block to become engaged in using Comscore as a primary currency; several of our markets will be using Comscore exclusively and all of our station are excited to have access to their Advanced Automotive ratings.”

WDRB is Block’s station in Louisville.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Comscore is very excited to be welcoming Block Communication to the Comscore family with this partnership,” said Steve Walsh, executive VP of local markets at Comscore.