comScore Reports Losses Grew to $51.5M in 1Q
comScore reported that it lost $51.5 million in the first quarter, up from the $40.8 million deficit it registered a year ago.
The loss comes to 93 cents a share, compared to 71 cents a year ago.
comScore had investigation and audit related expenses of $31.9 million.
The is the first quarter in nearly three years in which the company has reported its financial results because until March, it had to engage in a painstaking re-audit after accounting issues were found in its books in 2015.
The company has had three CEOs since then and lost $281.4 million in 2017.
