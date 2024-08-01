Comscore Clients Get Access to Comcast’s Signal Authentication

Comcast Advertising said it made a deal with Comscore that will enable the measurement firm’s clients to use Comcast Advertising’s Signal Authentication product to increase the accuracy of their measurement and attribution calculations.

The agreement builds on the existing data partnership between Comcast and Comscore and comes as advertisers have expressed concerns that signal loss is making cross-platform measurement more difficult.

“Our clients are facing many challenges, especially in understanding the true impact of their advertising due to signal loss and privacy regulations,” Comscore chief commercial officer Steve Bagdasarian said. “We’re excited to expand our longtime partnership with Comcast Advertising to enhance identity resolution capabilities. This will give our clients increased confidence in cross-platform measurement and attribution, helping them create more informed media strategies to reach their most valuable audiences.”

Comcast Advertising’s Signal Authentication service, announced earlier this year, uses data from 32 million U.S. households in a private-protected manner to understand the reach, frequency and outcomes of campaigns across linear and streaming TV and provide stronger identity resolution for marketers and programmers.

“Signal loss and data quality are greatly impacting the ability for advertisers to understand how they are reaching their target audiences, and how their media campaigns are performing,” Comcast Advertising VP and general manager, data Carmela Fournier said.

“Since Comcast Advertising’s solution is based on deterministic household signals across millions of households, we are able to offer reliable, privacy-forward signal authentication at scale,” Fournier said. “We’re excited to further our partnership with Comscore as they become one of the first measurement companies to tap into this service to provide clients a better understanding of their campaign performance and drive improved business results, while upholding the highest standards of consumer privacy.”

Comscore had been able to use to Comcast set-top viewing data for audience measurement since the two companies struck a deal in 2020.

Comcast’s ad-sales unit began using Comscore data to sell local ads since 2022.