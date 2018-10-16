comScore Audience Segments Available Via Oracle Data Cloud

comScore said it reached an agreement to make its audience segmenting available through the Oracle Data Cloud.

The arrangement is designed to help advertisers extend the reach of their TV campaigns and to re-target consumers who have viewed specific TV ads.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Related: comScore Says Campaign Ratings Beta Released

“We are excited to work with comScore to bring these granular segments to the market,” said Michelle Hulst, group VP, marketing and strategic partnerships at Oracle Data Cloud. “The new segments open up valuable audiences to network marketers, brands and agencies and with the scale, data freshness and quality needed to reach their consumers wherever they are – across TV, digital, or both.”

The companies said the new segments offer marketers:

• A one-stop shop for targeting key persons with a single CPM (removing the need to overlay multiple segments from multiple providers)

• Precise digital retargeting for TV ad campaigns

• An opportunity to drive tune-in for programs and live events

“Today’s audiences consume content seamlessly across platforms, so it’s critical that advertisers leverage a holistic approach that extends their TV advertising efforts with desktop and mobile,” said Rachel Gantz, senior VP, commercial sales at comScore. “As a trusted currency, we are excited to bring these segments to the market through Oracle Data Cloud, so our partners can implement more precise targeting strategies and optimize reach and frequency of their campaigns across mobile, desktop, OTT and TV."