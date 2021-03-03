‘Coming 2 America’ Comes to Amazon Prime March 5

Coming 2 America, the sequel to the hit 1988 comedy film, arrives on Amazon Prime March 5. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall star, and Craig Brewer directs.

John Landis directed Coming to America, which saw Akeem Joffer (played by Murphy), prince of the nation of Zamunda, travel to the United States with his friend Semmi (Hall) to find a wife. They settle in Queens, New York.

The sequel has Akeem, now a king, and Semmi embark on a new adventure that has them traversing the globe from their African home to Queens once again.

Paramount Pictures produced the movie, partly shot at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson reprise their roles from the original movie. Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler and Bella Murphy join them in the cast.