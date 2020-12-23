Prime Video Rolls Out ‘Coming 2 America’ Video Trailer

Prime Video has released the official trailer for Paramount Pictures’ comedy film Coming 2 America, which debuts on the streaming service March 5.

The film stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, who will reprise their iconic roles from the 1988 Coming to America movie. In the sequel, Prince Akeem (Murphy) and his servant Semmi (Hall) leave the royal country of Zamunda to return to Queens, New York in search of Akeem’s long lost son.

Paramount Pictures had originally planned to launch Coming 2 America in theaters but decided instead to sell the movie rights to Prime Video this past October after the pandemic shut down most of the movie theaters around the country.

Returning cast members from the original film include James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos, with Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones and Wesley Snipes joining the cast.