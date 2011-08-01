'Comics Unleashed' Renewed on CBS O&Os in New York, L.A., Chicago

Entertainment

Unleashed with Byron Allen has been renewed for two more seasons on CBS owned and operated

stations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago for fall 2011 and 2012.

The series, featuring comedians including Dane Cook, Jon Lovitz and Howie Mandel, will

return with seasons six and seven on WCBS TV New York, KCBS TV Los Angeles and

WBBM TV Chicago. It is the first syndicated television show to premiere in high

definition and has been cleared in 90% of U.S. television households.

"We are thrilled Comics Unleashed is renewed on these premier CBS stations in

America's top three markets," said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO,

Entertainment Studios. "We can never have enough comedy in this world."