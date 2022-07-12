Comedy ‘Chad’ Will Not Air on TBS

Cringe comedy Chad is not moving forward on TBS. Season two was to begin July 11, and was pulled before it made it to air. Nasim Pedrad created the show and stars.

The show, with Pedrad portraying an awkward teen Persian boy in America, debuted in spring 2021. Season two had initially been scheduled to premiere in April, but that was pushed to July. In the new season, Pedrad’s Chad is the class president, has a new love interest, and gets a visit from his tough-as-nails Iranian grandmother.

TBS said in a statement, “As we continue to assess content and implement a new strategy for our network, we can now share that season two of Chad will not air on TBS. We are proactively exploring various options to find the right home for it. We celebrate and thank Nasim Pedrad, the passionate creator, executive producer and star of the series, for sharing a bold, unexpected coming of age story with heart and humor. We also thank executive producer Oly Obst, co-showrunner Max Searle, and the entire cast and crew of Chad for their ongoing partnership and wish everyone continued success.”

Jake Ryan is also in the cast, along with Paul Chahidi, Saba Homayoon, Ella Mika and Alexa Loo.

An Iranian-American, Pedrad was on Saturday Night Live from 2009 to 2014. She’s also been in New Girl, Scream Queens, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Mulaney.

TBS is part of Warner Bros. Discovery. WBD recently acquired TBS's former parent WarnerMedia from AT&T in a deal worth $43 billion. ■