Comedy ‘Chad’ Starts on TBS April 6

Chad, a comedy about a 14-year-old Persian boy navigating his first year of high school, premieres on TBS April 6. Nasim Pedrad plays the boy, Chad. “Chad's friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother's new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity,” said TBS.

Pedrad is the creator, writer, executive producer and showrunner on the single-camera comedy.

“Blending extreme cringe comedy with relatable tales of teenage despair, Chad explores the painful limbo between childhood and adolescence through the eyes of a late-blooming Persian narcissist,” said EW.

Pedrad joined Saturday Night Live in 2009 and spent five years there. She has appeared in New Girl, Scream Queens, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the film Aladdin.