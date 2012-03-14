Comedy Central Picks Up Sony's 'Community'

Comedy Central is adding Sony's Community to its off-net slate, with the show joining NBCUniversal's 30 Rock on the network in fall 2013.

"Within the chaos of the current media landscape we are fortunate that we live in a timeline where Community comes to Comedy Central," said David Bernath, Comedy Central's executive VP of program strategy and multiplatform programming. "Our staff is celebrating with a game of paintball in the offices today."

Community, which will launch on the cable network with three seasons of episodes, stars Joel McHale as a lawyer who has to return to community college. Also starring in the ensemble comedy are Chevy Chase, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Danny Pudy, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, recent Oscar winner Jim Rash and Ken Jeong.

Community is a Krasnoff Foster Entertainment, Harmonious Claptrap, Russo Brothers, Universal Media Studios production, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Russ Krasnoff, Dan Harmon, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Garrett Donovan, Neil Goldman and Gary Foster serve as executive producers.