Comedy Central to Bow in Sub-Sahara Africa

MTV Networks Africa is planning to launch Comedy Central in sub-Sahara Africa in 47 territories on MultiChoice's DStv platform on Dec. 6.

The 24-hour English-language comedy channel will feature programming from Comedy Central's slate, including The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, The Colbert Report and South Park.

"DStv is all about big entertainment and Comedy Central is a good fit for our platform," said Aletta Alberts, general manager of content for MultiChoice in a statement. "Our DStv Premium subscribers across South Africa and the rest of Africa will undoubtedly enjoy the unique combination of world-class comedy, mixed with local flavor."

Alex Okosi, senior VP and managing director of MTV Networks Africa added in a statement that the channel will complement their "portfolio of brands targeting kids and youth" and help them offer "a one-stop shop for clients targeting viewers from 4 to 40-plus."