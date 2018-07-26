Comedy Central Acquires 'Bojack Horseman' Off Netflix

Comedy Central has acquired the exclusive linear television rights to all current seasons of animated series, Bojack Horseman.

“Comedy Central has a long history of using potent satire to help make sense of trying times, so BoJack Horseman is a perfect fit in our lineup,” said Tanya Giles, general manager, Comedy Central, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be the first to put BoJack on linear TV, and who better than an animated horse to teach us a thing or two about humanity? Straight from the horse’s mouth.”

Season one of the show will premiere on the Viacom-owned basic cable network on Sept. 26 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, immediately following the season 22 premiere of South Park. Select episodes also will be available to stream on Comedy Central’s website, cc.com, and the Comedy Central app.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4CG5PxXoJo[/embed]

Bojack Horseman is produced by Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and distributed by Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury.

“BoJack Horseman has been a groundbreaking show, defining the best in adult animated comedy just as South Park was before it,” said Michael Eisner, founder of The Tornante Company. “It is very fitting that the two shows will air back-to-back on Comedy Central.”

The show, which will debut season five on Netflix on Sept. 14, stars Will Arnett (ArrestedDevelopment), who voices the titular character. Bojack Horseman also stars Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, The Path) as Bojack’s human sidekick, Todd, and Amy Sedaris as Bojack’s feline agent and ex-lover Princess Carolyn. Alison Brie (Mad Men, Community, GLOW) and popular comedy podcaster Paul F. Tompkins also star.

The series was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and it’s executive produced by Bob-Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen and Noel Bright. Arnett and Paul also serve as executive producers. BoJack was designed by graphic artist Lisa Hanawalt and animated by ShadowMachine.