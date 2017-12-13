Comedy Central Acquires All Nine Seasons of 'The Office'

Viacom-owned Comedy Central has acquired all nine seasons of NBCUniversal’s The Office to run in cable syndication, Comedy Central said Wednesday.

The basic cable network will kick off The Office’s run with an all-day marathon on Jan. 15, 2018. Select episodes also will be available to stream on cc.com and the Comedy Central app. The Office also is currently available on Netflix.

“We’re very excited to add the incredible Office to the Comedy Central line-up and can’t wait for the Dunder Mifflin team to get here,” said Tanya Giles, general manager, Comedy Central, in a statement. “The office environment is one so many of our fans can directly relate to and this acquisition will give our audience lots to laugh about.”

The Office, which aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013 and starred Steve Carell, previously aired in broadcast syndication and on TBS, starting in 2009.

The Office is produced by Deedle-Dee Productions, Reveille and Universal Television. Besides Carell, it stars Ed Helms, John Krasinksi, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, BJ Novak, Mindy Kaling, Ellie Kemper and Craig Robinson. The U.S. version is based on the BBC show, created and starring Ricky Gervais.

It’s executive produced by Ben Silverman, Greg Daniels, Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Paul Lieberstein, Brent Forrester and Dan Sterling.