Comcast’s Vudu to Launch on Amazon Fire TV

Vudu, a Comcast-owned streaming service, will be available via Amazon Fire TV, one of the leading connected TV platforms.

Comcast acquired Vudu last year from Walmart. It is part of NBCUniversal’s Fandango business and has been expanding its distribution. Last week, Vudu was made available to Xfinity X1 and Flex subscribers.

“We want Vudu fans to be able to watch movies and TV shows on all of their favorite devices, and Fire TV has been one of our customers’ most-requested devices for streaming content,” says Kevin Shepela, executive VP and chief commercial officer at Fandango. “With Vudu’s vast library of premium content from new release event movies to favorite films and TV shows, we are excited to deliver to Fire TV users so many new viewing options to watch in their living rooms, many in breathtaking 4K.”

Fandango said that Vudu had double digit growth in new accounts 2020 and that it expects the growth to continue with the addition of the Amazon Fire TV platform.

In 2020 Vudu launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and TiVo. Vudu can also be found on streaming platforms from Roku, LG and Sony.

Vudu offers 150,000 movies and TV shows. New offerings include The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run; Minari; The Mauritanian; Pixar’s Soul and recent seasons of The Flash, The Walking Dead and Young Rock.

Amazon Fire TV devices are available for sale on Amazon.com and at select retailers starting at $29.99.