Comcast Technology Solutions Launches Ad Insertion System

Comcast Technology Solutions said it launched a new system for inserting addressable advertising into national linear programming feeds.

Comcast Advertising, another division of Comcast, has signed up as the first TV distributor to use the new Linear Rights Metadata Management (LRM) technology to support its addressable advertising initiatives.

“At Comcast Advertising, we’re fully committed to accelerating the growth of addressable TV and making it easier for advertisers to incorporate it into their campaigns,” said Larry Allen, VP and general manager, data and addressable enablement, Comcast Advertising. “LRM, along with Comcast Technology Solutions’ expertise in implementing SCTE 224, will provide operators, programmers, and advertisers with the backend technology needed to seamlessly drive scale and simplify the advertising workflow.”

The new system aggregates the metadata of advertising assets, normalizes it into SCTE 224 format, and stores it in the cloud. The data gets distributed to multiple endpoints, ad decision managers and software adapters.

"This new industry solution is helping to further drive innovation and scale in addressable advertising by reducing much of the friction that currently exists," said Bart Spriester, VP and general manager of the Content and Streaming Providers suite for Comcast Technology Solutions. "We are removing many of the manual processes and variations around metadata that have historically hampered the progress of implementing linear addressable ads. We’re confident that LRM can help play a central role in accelerating addressable TV."

Beyond LRM, Comcast Technology Solutions offers its Advertising Suite, which is being used by programmers to support upcoming addressable advertising deployments. CTS said the Advertising Suite provides centralized management of creative ad inventory and streamline workflows automatically and delivers a comprehensive solution for addressable ad management, personalization, ad intelligence and scalability, giving customers the visibility and control needed to optimize ROI on addressable TV campaigns. ■