Comcast Offers Remote B’Day Wishs for Kim Kardashian’s 40th

Comcast is helping subscribers celebrate Kim Kardashian turning 40 by letting them say Happy Birthday Kim into their X1 and Xfinity Flex remote controls.

When they do that, they will access the most memorable episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the long-running reality show on E!, one of Comcast’s NBCUniversal cable channels.

Sling TV will also feature a playlist of popular Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes starting Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, E! Will be running a KUWTK marathon starting at 12 p.m., climaxing at 10 p.m. with a Kim’s 40th Birthday Special.

Wednesday and Thursday’s episodes of E!’s Daily Pop and Nightly Pop shows will be filled with special tributes and segments marketing the reality celebrity’s birthday.

It was unclear how much Kardashian’s husband, presidential candidate Kanye West will be featured.

NBCU has worked with content providers in the past to emphasize special programming or events on its platform. It offered a COVID-19 short-form news destination earlier this year and a Captain Sandy pride-theme playlist for Bravo programming.

“Our goal, working in lock step with our partners, is to constantly seek opportunities that enhance the fan experience with our content in a meaningful way,” said Matt Farina, VP , Digital Product Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “These partnerships highlight our ability to connect our passionate fans with the new and existing programming that they have come to love and rely upon.”