Comcast NBCU Providing Free Stream Of Olympics for Military Community

Comcast NBCUniversal said it is working with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service to provide military community members with free streaming of NBCU’s coverage of the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

More than 5,000 hours of Olympic programming will be available to U.S. service members and honorably discharged veterans.

“We’re thrilled to once again partner with The Exchange for the Olympic and The Paralympic Games in Paris,” said Mona Dexter, VP of military & veteran affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal.

“It’s our privilege to provide unprecedented access to this historic event to U.S. military service members and veterans, where the world's greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world,” Dexter said.

Service members can access NBCUniversal’s coverage from their computers or personal devices by visiting NBCOlympics.com (desktop) and the NBC Sports App (U.S. only) and choosing the Exchange as their service provider.

Because of content rights restrictions, an active ShopMyExchange.com account is required. Outside the continental U.S., viewers must also be physically located on-installation at a military location with internet service through an authorized internet service provider to gain access.

“The Olympics are one of the biggest events in the world, and we’re excited to play a role in helping our military community cheer on Team USA,” said said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor.