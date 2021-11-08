Comcast Launches Fandor, Screambox on X1, Flex and XClass TV Platforms

Comcast has launched the Fandor and Screambox streaming subscription services across its Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV platforms.

Fandor features indie films and Screambox offers horror content. Both services are owned by Cinedigm.

"Comcast has long been an innovator, allowing for millions of households to access the best content available with ease," said Erick Opeka president & chief strategy officer of Cinedigm. "We are thrilled to introduce both Fandor and Screambox to a new enthusiast audience found in homes across the country through Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and the recently announced XClass TV."

Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV are powered by Comcast's global technology platform. With nearly five billion entertainment streams delivered to customers weekly, Comcast's global technology platform powers its entertainment products and experiences, combining voice search, discovery, apps and interactive features into one experience.