Comcast to Double PBS VOD Content

PBS and Comcast have agreed to more than double the amount of PBS programming available on the Xfinity On Demand.

As a result of the expanded programming Comcast systems will be offering more than 50 major PBS programs.

In addition the cable operator and broadcasters have agreed to expand the content available on the Xfinity TV Go platforms.

PBS will also have increased promotional opportunities on the Xfinity TV platform and local PBS member stations will have more branding on Xfinity On Demand within the menu.

“We are pleased that this new agreement recognizes public television’s unique structure and gives prominent branding to local member stations as the source of PBS content in their respective markets,” said Ira Rubenstein, senior VP/GM of PBS Digital, in a statement. “Offering an enhanced selection of PBS programming on highly engaged platforms like Xfinity On Demand is a great way to help grow our audience, introduce new viewers to our programming and offer new promotional opportunities.”