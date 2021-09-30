Comcast, Disney Carriage Talks Could Revolve Around Hulu’s Future: Analyst
No signs of a blackout … yet
The long-term agreement that has Comcast carrying programming from The Walt Disney Co. that was reached in 2012 is expiring Thursday, according to analysts Craig Moffett and Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson Research.
Unlike situations between YouTube and NBCUniversal and Comcast and MSG Networks whose deals expire Thursday, neither Comcast nor Disney have started to warn viewers of a blackout.
“Every indication is that the two are on good terms,” the analysts said in a report Thursday morning. “If they don’t announce by midnight tonight, no matter. A short — or even not so short — extension to buy more time would be inconsequential.”
While there are many issues between the two companies, the one that rises to the top for the analysis is the future of Hulu. Comcast still owns 33% of Hulu and Disney is obligated to buy out Comcast by 2024.
Also Read: Comcast’s Hulu Stake Could Be Worth $15 Billion Today, Analyst Says
But with Comcast trying to build up Peacock with NBCU programming currently committed to Hulu there are incentives to unwind that stake sooner rather than later for Comcast. (Some have argued that the dispute between NBCU and YouTube could benefit Hulu, rasing its value for Comcast.)
And if Disney does buy out Comcast, the analysts wonder what Comcast would do with the influx of cash.
“To be clear, there is no indication that Disney and Comcast will use this programming renewal as an opportunity to settle the Hulu stake preemptively. Our analysis is therefor occasioned by what is almost certainly wishful thinking,” the analysts caveated.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.