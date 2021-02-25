Comcast Adds Xfinity Stream App for Flex Customers

Comcast said it was making the Xfinity Stream app available to it broadband Flex customers.

The move is designed to encourage broadband-only streamers to sample and sign-up for pay-TV .

Comcast launched Flex in 2019 . It provides broadband customers with a 4K streaming device that gives them access to the best features of the X1 TV platform, such as voice control and search. Comcast has said it is looking to expand Flex beyond its cable footprint.

The Stream app gives broadband devices access to the programming Comcast cable subscribers get. Comcast pay TV subscribers can use the stream app on connected TVs and mobile devices.

The Stream app gives “Flex customers a simple path to try out Xfinity TV while keeping them within the Flex experience they enjoy,” Rebecca Heap, senior VP, video and entertainment, Xfinity Consumer Services at Comcast said in a blog post .

“In just a few clicks of the remote, Flex customers can add ‘Choice TV’ from Xfinity, giving them immediate access to all the major broadcast networks, associated on-demand programming and a 20-hour cloud DVR,” said Heap. “They can also add other cable channels through a variety of genre-themed channel packs, including Sports & News, Entertainment, and Kids & Family; all of which can be easily added or removed at any time with no term contracts or additional fees.”