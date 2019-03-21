Comcast Launching Streaming Service for Broadband Subs

Comcast said announced Xfinity Flex, a new $5 a month streaming product available to broadband customers within its service area.

Flex comes with more than 10,000 free, ad supported movies and TV shows and live TV from providers including ESPN3, Xumo, Pluto, Tubi TV, Cheddar and YouTube.

Flex subscribers can also add streaming services such as Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime and those programs will be added into an integrated platform and accessible via a voice remote.

Users will be able to upgrade from Flex to an Xfinity X1-based pay-TV video package.

The service is also designed to make the TV the dashboard for internet services including home security cameras and thermostats, the company said.

“Xfinity Flex will deepen our relationship with a certain segment of our Internet customers and provide them with real value,” said Matt Strauss, executive vice president, Xfinity Services for Comcast Cable. “For just five dollars a month, we can offer these customers an affordable, flexible, and differentiated platform that includes thousands of free movies and shows for online streaming, an integrated guide for accessing their favorite apps and connected home devices, and the ease of navigating and managing all of it with our voice remote.”