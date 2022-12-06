Collin Gaston Promoted to Senior VP by Gray Television

Gray Television said it promoted Collin Gaston to senior VP overseeing the company’s TV station in the South, Texas and Colorado.

Gaston had been a regional VP and general manager of WBRC-TV , Birmingham, Alabama.

The moves follow the departure of senior VP Nick Matesi as part of a leadership transition at Gray.

Jason Mathews was promoted to succeed Gaston as GM of WBRC. Mathews had been the station’s general sales manager.

Gaston has been in the TV business for 30 years, starting as an intern at WTXL-TV in Tallahassee.

Mathews had been in sales for 15 years. Before becoming general sales manager at WBRC, he was director of business development for Gray and Raycom Media. ■