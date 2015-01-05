Gaston Named WBRC Birmingham GM

Collin R. Gaston has been named VP and general manager of Raycom Media’s WBRC Birmingham, replacing Lou Kirchen, who retires at the end of January. Gaston came to Raycom in 2007 as general sales manager at WSFA Montgomery. In 2011 he was promoted to VP and general manager of the station.

Prior to Gaston’s time at Raycom, he was local sales manager for WAWS Jacksonville, and had been national sales manager at WTEV-WAWS Jacksonville.

“In the 8 years that Collin has worked as a member of the Raycom Media family he has proven to be a very capable and dedicated leader,” said Jeff Rosser, Raycom senior group VP. “With impressive motivational leadership skills, a great work ethic, and constant attention to detail, Collin continued to make WSFA the number one source for news and entertainment in Montgomery, AL the home of Raycom Media.”