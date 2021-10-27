Trending

Colin Kaepernick Limited Series ‘Colin in Black & White’ on Netflix October 29

Ava DuVernay behind coming-of-age project

Colin in Black & White on Netflix
The Ava DuVernay limited series Colin in Black & White, which chronicles the coming-of-age story of Colin Kaepernick, premieres on Netflix October 29. Jaden Michael plays the young Kaepernick. 

There are six 30-minute episodes. 

Kaepernick was a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in 2016, and saw his playing career end a short while later. 

The series tackles “the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family,” according to Netflix. 

Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker play Kaepernick’s parents, Rick and Teresa. 

Kaepernick appears as the present-day narrator of his own story. 

DuVernay and Kaepernick created the series. They executive produce alongside Michael Starrbury. 