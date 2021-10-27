Colin Kaepernick Limited Series ‘Colin in Black & White’ on Netflix October 29
Ava DuVernay behind coming-of-age project
The Ava DuVernay limited series Colin in Black & White, which chronicles the coming-of-age story of Colin Kaepernick, premieres on Netflix October 29. Jaden Michael plays the young Kaepernick.
There are six 30-minute episodes.
Kaepernick was a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in 2016, and saw his playing career end a short while later.
The series tackles “the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family,” according to Netflix.
Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker play Kaepernick’s parents, Rick and Teresa.
Kaepernick appears as the present-day narrator of his own story.
DuVernay and Kaepernick created the series. They executive produce alongside Michael Starrbury.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.