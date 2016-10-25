Colbert, ‘Survivor,’ ‘Criminal Minds’ Drive Social Media Emotional Response for CBS

Canvs, the language analytics company, took a look at social media reactions to CBS programming over a two-week period (Oct. 7-20) to uncover what’s been driving the most emotional response from viewers. (Previously, we looked at ABC, NBC and FX.)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert leads the way, accounting for 14.3% of the 78,908 Emotional Reactions (ERs) sparked by CBS series. The other top shows across dayparts were The Young and the Restless (11.4%), Survivor (8.4%), The Bold and the Beautiful (7.5%) and Criminal Minds (5.8%), all veterans on the network.

Criminal Minds actually only aired once in primetime during our two-week measurement period. Its Oct. 12 episode, titled “Taboo,” sparked 4,567 ERs. The top emotions were love (31.5%), excited (19.1%), dislike (15.0%), good (10.3%), crazy (8.4%), sad (7.6%) and beautiful (5.1%).

Criminal Minds is really the best show ever

— Faith (@Faithypoohh_) October 13, 2016

yall need to watch #CriminalMinds for real tho pic.twitter.com/s4QpYtzDhu

— yEsiii (@yesiii_88) October 13, 2016

In regards to new shows, MacGyver took the top spot, generating 2.6% of ERs on the network over the two episodes that aired during the two-week period. The two episodes combined sparked 1,977 ERs. The top emotions were love (46.9%), good (19.6%), excited (13.2%) and crazy (4.6%).

#Macgyver is the best part of my Friday night. @MacGyverCBS

— Catrel Cathey (@CatrelCathey) October 15, 2016

this show is perfect #MacGyver

— kelsey (@allisonargents) October 15, 2016

Another new CBS show, Bull, sparked 2.0% of ERs on the network. Combined, the two episodes during the two-week measurement period sparked 1,506 ERs. The top emotions were good (19.7%), excited (16.4%) and crazy (5.8%), with love dominating at 45.4%.

@BullCBS I think #BULL is an amazing show!

— Clay Brice (@clay_brice) October 19, 2016