CBS Slates Asteroid Drama ‘Salvation’ for Summer

CBS has given a straight-to-series order for 13 episodes of Salvation, a serialized drama from Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and CBS Television Studios. The series will air in summer 2017.

Salvation centers on an MIT student and a tech superstar who clue a low-level Pentagon official into the stunning discovery that an asteroid is months away from colliding with Earth.

“Salvation is the type of fast-paced, dramatic ride that viewers look for in a summer event series,” said Glenn Geller, president, CBS Entertainment. “We’re excited to launch another high concept, highly promotable show with great auspices that adds to our roster of year-round, original scripted programming.”

Kurtzman, Liz Kruger, Craig Shapiro, Heather Kadin and Peter Lenkov are executive producers. The series will be distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and worldwide by CBS Studios International.

CBS is not returning 2016 summer dramas BrainDead and American Gothic. Salvation joins Zoo and Big Brother on CBS’ summer 2017 schedule.