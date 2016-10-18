CBS Orders Live ‘Candy Crush’ Game Show

CBS has ordered the live game show Candy Crush, a one-hour format based on the mobile game. CBS, Lionsgate and game company King are in on the venture, which is created and executive produced by Matt Kunitz. CBS Television Distribution will distribute the show domestically and Lionsgate will do so internationally.

The Candy Crush Saga game sees players match colorful candies in combinations of three or more to win points, defeat obstacles and progress to the next level. Candy Crush Saga and sugary sibling Candy Crush Soda Saga are among the more popular mobile games around the world.

In the TV version, teams of two people use their wits and agility to compete on interactive game boards. A host will be announced at a later date.

“We are huge fans of Candy Crush and, like so many others, we know the ‘rush’ of advancing to the next level of the game,” said Glenn Geller, president of CBS Entertainment. “We’re excited to work with Lionsgate and King to adapt one of the world’s most popular and entertaining game franchises for television and make it available to its massive, passionate fan base who can watch and play along at home.”

The show will be produced by Pulse Creative in association with Lionsgate Television, King and CBS Television Studios. Kunitz, Peter Levin, Russell Binder, Nicki Sheard, brand VP at King, and Sebastian Knutsson, King chief creative officer, will be executive producers. Knutsson created Candy Crush Saga.

“The Candy Crush franchise is a world-renowned property, so when the head of our interactive and games division, Peter Levin, brought this IP to Lionsgate, we instantly knew it would make an incredibly visual, physical and fun TV program,” said Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group. “CBS is a leader in unscripted television, which makes it the ideal home for Candy Crush, and we’re very happy to have Matt shepherding the production as we partner with the team at King on this series with the tremendous second-screen potential.”