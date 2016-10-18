CBS Cancels Summer Rookies ‘BrainDead,’ ‘American Gothic’

CBS summer series BrainDead and American Gothic will not return for second seasons, the network has confirmed. BrainDead saw Michelle and Robert King (The Good Wife) look to capture the madness in Washington, with a little surreality splashed into the mix. The Kings had envisioned four seasons; after Washington, they would focus on Wall Street, Silicon Valley and finally Hollywood.

The series started June 13 at 0.7 in adults 18-49 and finished its first season with a double run at 0.5 and 0.3

The murder mystery American Gothic, from Corinne Brinkerhoff, debuted to a 0.7 in adults 18-49 June 22 and posted a 0.5 in its finale.