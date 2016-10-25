Primetime Ratings: ‘Man With a Plan’ Opens So-So on CBS

NBC’s The Voice grew 4% to a 2.7 rating in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, while Timeless fell 7% to 1.4. NBC prevailed at 2.2 with a 7 share, ahead of ABC and CBS at 1.4/5, Fox at 1.1/4 and The CW at 0.7/2.

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars did a 1.6, up 7%, and Conviction a flat 0.8.

On CBS, Kevin Can Wait scored a 1.6; it did a 2.1 a week ago with Big Bang Theory leading in. The series premiere of Matt LeBlanc-starring Man With a Plan too rated a 1.6. 2 Broke Girls fell 13% to a 1.4 and The Odd Couple weighed in at a flat 1.1, before Scorpion fell 8% to 1.2.

Fox’s Gotham drew a flat 1.1 and Lucifer slipped 9% to 1.0.

CW’s Supergirl scored a level 0.9 while Jane the Virgin climbed 50% from last week at 0.6.