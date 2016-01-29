Coke Goes Together With Fox's 'Grease'

Related: Coca-Cola Launches Global Ad Campaign

Coca-Cola is taking a big gulp out of Fox's live broadcast of the popular musical Grease.

As the official beverage sponsor of Grease: Live, which airs Jan. 31, a Coca-Cola vending machine will appear in the show open.

Coke beverages will also be consumed in the diner scene. The diner will have Coke signage up as well.

Because Grease is set in the 1950s, the show features retro, period-specific products and logos.

In a more modern sign of the time, Coca-Cola will have digital and social extensions of its linear TV sponsorship.

Coca-Cola recently launched a new global campaign using the slogan "Taste the Feeling."

"Grease and Coca-Cola are timeless icons of Americana that bring friends and family together over great music and refreshing taste," said Katie Miller, VP of connections for Coca-Cola North America.

"Together, Fox, Paramount Television and Coca-Cola will entertain and refresh millions in this weekend's live performance as music, fashion and pop-culture collide," Miller said. "The production will include iconic Coca-Cola signage and performers will 'Taste the Feeling' of Coca-Cola on-stage during the show. Whether it's 'Greased Lightnin' or 'Summer Nights,' America will be singing along to all their favorite Grease: Live tunes while staying refreshed with Coca-Cola."

With advertisers worried about commercial skipping as more entertainment shows are watched on a delayed basis by viewers using DVRs and other devices, live shows have become more attractive to networks.

NBC has run three live musicals, The Sound of Music, Peter Pan and The Wiz. Next for the Peacock network will be The Music Man.

Fox's Grease: Live stars Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit, Vanessa Hudgens, Carlos PenaVega, Carly Rae Jepsen, Keke Palmer, Kether Donohue and David Del Rio.

