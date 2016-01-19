Coca-Cola Launches Global Ad Campaign

The Coca-Cola Company on Tueday said it is launching a new ad campaign that uses the slogan “Taste the Feeling” as part of a global “One Brand” strategy.

The campaign features 10 new television commercials that show the feeling and experiences people share while enjoying an ice-cold coke. At the close of each commercial, the family of Coca-Cola trademark products unite as one under the famous red Coca-Cola disc.

It is the first time the brands Coca-Cola, Diet Coca-Cola, Coke Zero and Coca-Cola life have been united under one slogan in one campaign.

Coke is one of the largest and most visible TV advertisers and is a regular participate in the Super Bowl.

“There is nothing quite like the taste of an ice-cold Coca-Cola,” said Rodolfo Echeverria, VP global creative, connections & digital, The Coca-Cola Company. “The campaign creative was designed to celebrate the notion that the simple pleasure of drinking an ice-cold Coca-Cola makes any moment more special. The universal moments and storytelling depicted in the campaign were created to resonate with our consumers globally. The same images and television creative in Japan will also be seen in Italy, in Mexico and around the world.”

At launch, 6 of the 10 spots will be released. The lead television spot, “Anthem,” comes to life through a series of ordinary moments linked by a Coca-Cola, such as ice-skating with friends, a first date, a first kiss, and a first love. The spot will run in all markets in 2016.

The soundtrack to “Anthem” is an original song created for the campaign and titled “Taste the Feeling.” The song features the voice of newcomer Conrad Sewell. Sewell, a London-born, Australia-raised singer was featured in the breakout single Firestone, which produced 300 million Spotify streams and 3 million-plus worldwide sales.

The anthem includes a new audio signature, inspired by the sounds of the experience of enjoying a Coca-Cola – the pop of the cap, the fizz, and ultimately the sounds of enjoyment. The new audio signature will be used throughout the campaign.

The campaign includes a shareable and customizable interactive digital experience that is made up of different GIF scenes that reflect feelings associated with drinking Coca-Cola set to the “Taste the Feeling” anthem. The experience allows users to pull a GIF scene directly from the microsite, personalize the scene with real-time feelings, and share it on social platforms with #TasteTheFeeling.