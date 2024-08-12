Coach Prime Is for the Birds In New Commercial for DirecTV

With football season starting, DirecTV has enlisted Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, in its campaign featuring pigeons talking about getting DirecTV without a satellite dish.

In February, DirecTV launched the campaign featuring pigeons Frank and Bobby, voiced by Henry Winkler and Steve Buscemi .

In a new spot, the birds are back, with Frank and Bobby joined by Coach Prime.

In the spot, the pigeons are watching people watching college football.

"Are they really going to spend all day streaming college football on DirecTV?," asks Bobby.

"Can you blame them? They’ve got the biggest rivalries,” replies Frank.

“They’re bowl games,” Coach Prime chirps in, ordering Frank and Bobby to go grab a bowl of chips and salsa.

The campaign is designed to let viewers know that with DirecTV programming streaming is an easy, convenient and satellite-free way to watch college and pro football.

And Coach Prime is an expert on football, having been a Hall of Fame cornerback in the NFL and now the controversial coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

The company will begin with a 30-second version of the spot on TV. There will also be a 15-second spot, digital out-of-home ads, radio spots and experiential elements.

DirecTV is also offering new viewers a discount on some DirecTV Stream packages.