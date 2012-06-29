Co-Hosts Coming to 'Anderson' in Season Two

A co-host will join Anderson Cooper every day in the Warner Bros.' syndicated talk show Anderson's second season, said Hilary Estey McLoughlin, president of Telepictures Productions during a panel session at the PromaxBDA Station Summit in Las Vegas.

Asked whether "Anderson would find his Kelly," McLoughlin said she wouldn't rule out finding a permanent co-host.

During the May sweeps, Anderson had a different co-host every Monday, with Kristin Chenoweth, Kristen Johnson, Raven Symone and Niecy Nash each taking turns in the chair.

Testing out different co-hosts is something that Disney-ABC's Live! With Kelly has made familiar for viewers. Ever since Regis Philbin left that show in November, Kelly Ripa has had multiple co-hosts sit beside her, including Fox Sports commentator Michael Strahan -- who made news after performing an impromptu striptease while Magic Mike actor Channing Tatum was visiting the show -- as well as Jerry O'Connell and Nick Lachey.